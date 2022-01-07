SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at $3,328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,386,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $838.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.90 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

