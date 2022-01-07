Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 5,536 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.72. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

