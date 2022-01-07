Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $277,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

