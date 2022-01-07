Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 670.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $460.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.33 and a 200 day moving average of $478.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.