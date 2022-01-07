Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,577 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 1.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.72 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,165 shares of company stock worth $70,988,094 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

