Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

