Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 29,736 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.