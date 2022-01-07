Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.30 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

