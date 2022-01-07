Shell Asset Management Co. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

