Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 337,613 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

