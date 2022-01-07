Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 370 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Genesco worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

