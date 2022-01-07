Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 660 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

