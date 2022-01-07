Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

