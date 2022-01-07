Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

