Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SHLS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 38,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,954,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

