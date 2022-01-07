Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAEYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SAEYY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

