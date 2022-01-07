Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Rises By 31.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,404. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

