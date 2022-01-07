Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Decreases By 43.5%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. AF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.