Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Grows By 27.2%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AOUT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of -0.11.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.