Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,978. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

