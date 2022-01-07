Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Grows By 20.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 49,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,781. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
