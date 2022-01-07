Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Grows By 20.4%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. 49,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,781. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 140,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

