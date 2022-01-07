Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Increases By 38.3%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 5,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -39.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

