Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 28.1%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,605. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

