Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Increases By 29.5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,715 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,301. The stock has a market cap of $724.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

