Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Drops By 43.4%

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.