Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rises By 24.3%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

