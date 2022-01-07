Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Decreases By 43.0%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 569,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 2,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,108. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.