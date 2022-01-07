Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 52.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 76,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.