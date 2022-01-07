Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 39.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,517. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
