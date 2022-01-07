Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 39.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,517. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.