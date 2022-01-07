Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Rises By 23.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 16,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

