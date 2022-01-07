Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Decreases By 51.9%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRCOY stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.97. 35,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

