Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Decreases By 41.9%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 94,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

