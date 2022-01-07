Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Increases By 123.6%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the November 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 393,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 286,147 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,097,000.

SDVY opened at $30.64 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

