Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rises By 24.6%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.30 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $17,118,311 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

