Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Drops By 35.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. 2,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $713.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.56% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

