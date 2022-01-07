Short Interest in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Declines By 42.3%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBER remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

