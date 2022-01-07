Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rises By 22.0%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

IMGN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,507. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

