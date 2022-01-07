Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Expands By 54.9%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

