Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Grows By 28.6%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Get Ipsen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPSEY. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.