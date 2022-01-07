Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declines By 31.5%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EWJV opened at $27.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.