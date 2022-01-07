Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declines By 31.5%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EWJV opened at $27.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period.

