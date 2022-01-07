Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Increases By 29.6%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

JUPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

