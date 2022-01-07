Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Expands By 20.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

KW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.22. 313,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,891. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $211,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

