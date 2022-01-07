Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Decreases By 51.2%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 47,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

