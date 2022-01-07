Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rises By 31.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 289,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.81. 372,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

