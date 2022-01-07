Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 116.5%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the November 30th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.