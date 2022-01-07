Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 116.5%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the November 30th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
