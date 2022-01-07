Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Declines By 30.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 21,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lufax stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.02.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

