Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Increases By 38.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
