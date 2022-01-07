Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Decreases By 63.9%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the November 30th total of 273,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.33. 11,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

