Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Rises By 29.0%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

