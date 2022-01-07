Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Rises By 29.0%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549. The company has a market capitalization of $391.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

